Adam Vinatieri lands on Colts injury report

The Colts turned in their second estimated practice report of the week on Tuesday and it featured the addition of the NFL’s new field goal king.

Adam Vinatieri moved into first place on the list of most field goals made in history against the Texans last Sunday, but the team said he would not have practiced on Tuesday because of a groin injury. Safety Clayton Geathers was also added to a long list of players not participating due to injury concerns.

Head coach Frank Reich said that the decision to just hold a walkthrough on Tuesday was related to the number of banged-up players they have on a short week.

“Originally we thinking about going to practice, but given the short week and the amount of plays [with] the overtime, [it’s] most important to take care of the guys physically and just really get focused in mentally on what we’re gonna do. So looking forward to getting on the road, and a good test ahead of us,” Reich said, via the team’s website.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, tight end Jack Doyle and linebacker Darius Leonard headline the list of eight Colts who were listed as out for the second day in a row. They’ll hand out final injury designations for Thursday’s game against the Patriots on Wednesday.