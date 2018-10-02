Adrian Peterson thinks his time with the Saints will be useful this week

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson wasn’t a member of the Saints for all that long, but he thinks that his time in New Orleans will come in handy this week.

The running back and his Washington teammates will be in New Orleans next Monday night and Peterson thinks he gleaned some insights about the Saints that he can pass on to other players ahead of the game.

“I know these guys’ personality offensively,” Peterson said, via the Washington Post. ” … I’ve been talking to the guys, giving them a mind-set of the guy that they’re going to be facing. I think that in itself will be helpful.”

Peterson played four games for the Saints last season before being traded to Arizona for a sixth-round pick. He ran 27 times for 81 yards in those appearances and said Monday that he doesn’t “understand what kind of went wrong” while adding he has no ill will toward anyone in New Orleans for how things played out.