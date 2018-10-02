Anthony Barr fined $30,080 for facemask, horse collar penalties against Bills

Getty Images

Anthony Barr‘s two personal fouls headlined $76,873 worth of fines handed down by the league for actions in the Minnesota Vikings game against the Buffalo Bills a week ago.

Barr drew a facemask penalty for a tackle on running back Chris Ivory and a horse collar tackle against quarterback Josh Allen. Barr was fined $20,054 for the horse collar tackle and $10,026 for the facemask.

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph was also fined $20,054 for a personal foul of lowering the helmet to initiate contact against Allen, who had been wrapped up by Eric Wilson.

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was docked $26,739 for an unnecessary roughness call on a hit against Vikings receiver Adam Thielen.

Nate Orchard was not fined for a roughing the passer call against Kirk Cousins.