Antonio Callaway pleads not guilty to misdemeanor marijuana charge

Browns receiver Antonio Callaway pleaded not guilty last week to misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license stemming from an August traffic stop, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Callaway’s attorney, Kevin Spellacy, told Pelissero that Callaway will fight the misdemeanor marijuana charge. A conviction or plea deal likely would result in punishment from the league.

Spellacy added that paperwork resolved the driver’s license issue.

The case is not expected to be resolved for several weeks.

The rookie blamed his younger brother for the small amount of marijuana police found in the car, which was shipped from Florida to Ohio.

He has 10 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown this season.