Bill Belichick fondly recalls Adam Vinatieri’s snow kick

When Patriots coach Bill Belichick doesn’t want to talk about something that happened in the past, he says he’s only focused on the present. When Belichick wants to talk about something that happened in the past, he does.

On Tuesday, during a conference call with Indianapolis media in advance of Thursday night’s game against the Colts, Belichick chose to talk about something from nearly 17 years ago: The snow-globe field goal that catapulted the Patriots to the AFC title game, which eventually became fun likely Super Bowl win.

“I would say it was by far the greatest kick I have ever seen,” Belichick said. “The conditions were very difficult. There were probably three to four inches of snow on the ground. It was a soft snow that kind of didn’t go away. I mean, there was no way to get around it. The magnitude of the kick was significant. It’s got to be the greatest kick of all time, certainly that I’ve seen.”

Belichick had plenty more to say about Vinatieri.

“Adam is a great player,” Belichick said. “He was a great player here and has been a great player for the Colts, great person. He works hard. He certainly doesn’t fit the classic profile for a kicker. He is more of a football player. He’s physically and mentally tough. When he was here, he trained and worked out with all the players. There was no special program for him as a kicker or anything like that. He embraced that. He had a great relationship with his teammates because of the way he worked, how competitive and mentally and physically tough he was and how he was willing to help out in other areas of the team — scout team and things like that. Whatever the team needed he was always great about that. He was a clutch, dependable player in his role. So, you can’t ask for much more than that. He has had a fabulous career. Certainly, in my opinion, the greatest kicker in the game. Not just for his longevity and production but again, the magnitude of some of the kicks that he made and the difficulty — particularly the one that you mentioned.

“But there were many besides that — the kick in the Super Bowl and the kick in the Carolina Super Bowl. So, I mean there were just big games after big games that we couldn’t — back in 2001, it seemed like every game came down to the last possession or the last kick. Every point was critical. Those games we won in 2001 and 2003, especially in the early part of the year in 2003, were all close games and tough ones. Adam came through for us with some enormous kicks. Congratulations to him and to the great career that he has and honestly it doesn’t seem like there is much sign of him slowing down. The ball continues to go right in the middle of the uprights. It never curves. It doesn’t hook. It just goes straight down the middle. So he just has an unbelievable level of consistency.”

Yes, that was Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The guy who often has nothing to say about anything had plenty to say about Vinatieri, perhaps the greatest kicker of all time and a sure-fire (potentially first-ballot) Hall of Famer.

  4. At this rate, Adam Vinatari will hold all the kicking and scoring records forever. I just don’t see anyone currently playing that has a chance to even come near them. Pretty darn empressive.

  7. I don’t get your narrative. Belichick has ALWAYS praised next week’s opponents, whether they played for him or not. Provides zero bulletin board material. His opponents all walk on water and are the greatest thing since sliced bread.

  10. Bill, do yo9u mean the illegal clearing of the snow by snow removal equipment? That game certainly needs an asterisk by it.

  12. He has no problem answering questions about NFL history. The problem is reporters like to instigate coaches into sound bites. Belichick is too smart for that.

  13. Outside of the kicks against the Raiders I remember a long one he made in the 2003 (2004?) playoff against the Titans. I was at that game coldest in Pats history.

    A fan in my section had a thermometer and it was consistently -12 the entire game. My beers were freezing before I could half drink them. Only made it though the game because I had about 15 hand warmers under my clothes all over my body.

    Vinatieri had a long field goal to make and I remember the sound when he kicked the ball was more like what you’d hear if you kicked a piece of wood. And it was right on the money down the middle.

    He always makes the toughest kicks under the worst conditions.

  14. Yes, greatest kick of all time. Not to mention the kicking team had to run out on the field with the clock running right before the kick. That was so surreal at the time because the pre-2001 Patriots NEVER ended up on the winning side of games like that.

    Another overlooked performance by AV was the 2006 playoff game at Baltimore. He went 5 for 5 in tough conditions and the Colts won without scoring a TD. It’s quite possible the Colts lose that game and never win a super bowl in the Manning era if they didn’t acquire AV before that season.

  15. Vinatieri arguably got Peyton Manning his first Super Bowl title as well.

    3 field goals in the Wild Card round
    5 field goals (and all Colts points) in the Division Round
    3 field goals in the AFC Championship game
    3 more field goals in the Super Bowl

  16. That 46 yarder to tie it in regulation in the January 19th, 2002 AFC Divisional play-off game is most definitely the greatest field goal kick ever made in NFL history.

    It only cleared the bar by maybe 2-3 feet…a hard line drive…you couldn’t see it go through the uprights until the refs signaled….

  17. When Adam Vinateri beat my rams in the Superbowl as a kid.

    I went to my backyard, found a safe space, and started crying.

  18. The Tuck Rule play was a fumble BUT Vinatieri’s 2 kicks were so clutch. I’ve got no excuses.

  19. grogansheroes says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:30 pm
    Too bad Bill didn’t keep him
    ——————-
    I would have liked to but it’s hard to say how good he would have been kicking most of his games outdoors instead of a dome. He did not have a very good year in 2005 and given the $ he would have cost, that probably made the decision to look elsewhere for a kicker easier.

  20. nflyoda says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:31 pm
    He has no problem answering questions about NFL history.

    —————————————————————–

    IIRC, he especially seems to like talking about historical kicking, too..

  21. Then why did the hoodie let him go?

    ———————————–

    Money, same as always. There were bitter contract negotiations for a couple of years. AV wanted to get paid, and BB franchised him in 2005. In 2006, BB decided not to franchise him, and AV quickly signed with Indy without giving New England a chance to match the offer from Indy. It was a bit surprising that Indy signed him. They had a decent kicker already in Vanderjagt (although he did blow it in the playoffs against PIT). It seemed like more of a strategic move to out do a rival.

    It was tough to see such an iconic player depart, but it’s hard to argue that BB made a bad decision. New England ended up OK at that position. The decision to trade Deion Branch that year was much more costly, and it showed in that playoff game vs. Indy.

  23. Just saw this on Bleacher Report –

    Three fun Vinatieri facts: He has more career field goals than Stephen Gostkowski (346) and Justin Tucker (211) combined, 17 more postseason field goals than any player in history and has been around so long that he kicked his first field goal in a loss to a Dolphins team quarterbacked by Dan Marino.

  24. illgivemyopinion says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:29 pm
    Bill, do yo9u mean the illegal clearing of the snow by snow removal equipment? That game certainly needs an asterisk by it.
    ——————————
    You mean the game against Miami back in 1982? Belichick was with the Giants…

  25. unclebluck says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    Then why did the hoodie let him go
    —————————

    As mentioned above, it was mostly about money. But it has to be pointed out that overall since AV’s departure from the Pats, Gostkowski has actually been the better kicker, and certainly had/has the stronger leg.

  26. unclebluck says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:22 pm
    Then why did the hoodie let him go?
    ————————————–
    Reason is the The Hoodie and Kraft dont pay anyone……

  27. Billy B always says things anyone who’s reasonable finds enjoyable and/or amazing when he speaks about football history whether he was involved in it or not. Story time with Uncle Belichick is always a good time.

  28. “illgivemyopinion says:
    October 2, 2018 at 12:29 pm
    Bill, do yo9u mean the illegal clearing of the snow by snow removal equipment? That game certainly needs an asterisk by it.”

    wrong game, thanks for doing your homework!! The snow blower on the field was against Miami in the 80’s (ask Don Shula 😉 ) and there was no rule against it at the time. They changed the rule the next season. Oh and Belichick was not the coach or on the staff.

Leave a Reply

