Bill Belichick fondly recalls Adam Vinatieri’s snow kick

Getty Images

When Patriots coach Bill Belichick doesn’t want to talk about something that happened in the past, he says he’s only focused on the present. When Belichick wants to talk about something that happened in the past, he does.

On Tuesday, during a conference call with Indianapolis media in advance of Thursday night’s game against the Colts, Belichick chose to talk about something from nearly 17 years ago: The snow-globe field goal that catapulted the Patriots to the AFC title game, which eventually became fun likely Super Bowl win.

“I would say it was by far the greatest kick I have ever seen,” Belichick said. “The conditions were very difficult. There were probably three to four inches of snow on the ground. It was a soft snow that kind of didn’t go away. I mean, there was no way to get around it. The magnitude of the kick was significant. It’s got to be the greatest kick of all time, certainly that I’ve seen.”

Belichick had plenty more to say about Vinatieri.

“Adam is a great player,” Belichick said. “He was a great player here and has been a great player for the Colts, great person. He works hard. He certainly doesn’t fit the classic profile for a kicker. He is more of a football player. He’s physically and mentally tough. When he was here, he trained and worked out with all the players. There was no special program for him as a kicker or anything like that. He embraced that. He had a great relationship with his teammates because of the way he worked, how competitive and mentally and physically tough he was and how he was willing to help out in other areas of the team — scout team and things like that. Whatever the team needed he was always great about that. He was a clutch, dependable player in his role. So, you can’t ask for much more than that. He has had a fabulous career. Certainly, in my opinion, the greatest kicker in the game. Not just for his longevity and production but again, the magnitude of some of the kicks that he made and the difficulty — particularly the one that you mentioned.

“But there were many besides that — the kick in the Super Bowl and the kick in the Carolina Super Bowl. So, I mean there were just big games after big games that we couldn’t — back in 2001, it seemed like every game came down to the last possession or the last kick. Every point was critical. Those games we won in 2001 and 2003, especially in the early part of the year in 2003, were all close games and tough ones. Adam came through for us with some enormous kicks. Congratulations to him and to the great career that he has and honestly it doesn’t seem like there is much sign of him slowing down. The ball continues to go right in the middle of the uprights. It never curves. It doesn’t hook. It just goes straight down the middle. So he just has an unbelievable level of consistency.”

Yes, that was Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The guy who often has nothing to say about anything had plenty to say about Vinatieri, perhaps the greatest kicker of all time and a sure-fire (potentially first-ballot) Hall of Famer.