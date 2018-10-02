Bill Belichick sees offensive carryover from last year’s Eagles to this year’s Colts

Getty Images

The Patriots won’t be facing the Eagles in the regular season this year, but they do get a chance to match up with the guy who served as their offensive coordinator in Super Bowl LII.

Frank Reich is now the Colts head coach and will be on the opposite sideline from Bill Belichick in New England on Thursday night. In a Tuesday conference call, Belichick said he sees “a lot of carryover” from last year’s Eagles offense to the one in Indianapolis and that led to a question about going back to video of the February loss in Minneapolis.

“Yeah, well we’ve seen that game,” Belichick said. “We looked at that game pretty closely before the Philadelphia preseason game this year. There were obviously things that came up in that game that we knew we were going to have to deal with as a carryover into this year. I’d say we’ve already pretty much been down that road. How much they do or don’t do – I don’t know. There’s certainly a lot of similarities in the basic offensive systems.”

The Patriots defense is coming off its best outing of the season, but that offensive system caused them plenty of problems in the Super Bowl. Thursday will let us know if the same can happen with different players putting that system into action.