Browns might cut Antonio Callaway’s snaps

Getty Images

The size of rookie wide receiver Antonio Callaway‘s role in the Browns offense may be smaller in the coming weeks.

Callaway dropped several passes and had an offensive pass interference penalty while playing 70 percent of the snaps against the Raiders in last Sunday’s loss. Browns head coach Hue Jackson suggested that Callaway might benefit from playing less in the future.

“Maybe not playing as many plays as he plays in a game will help him get to step back, take a look, take a blow, come back and do it again,” Jackson said, via Cleveland.com. “I like him. Obviously, he needs to start faster in games.”

Callaway pleaded not guilty to marijuana possession last week. After he was arrested in training camp, Jackson said he played Callaway a lot in the next preseason game as a punishment.

Callaway had three catches for 54 yards and has 10 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown in his first four NFL games. Rod Streater and Damion Ratley could see more playing time if the Browns do limit Callaway’s time on the field.