Browns promote Jeremiah McKinnon, place Terrance Mitchell on IR

Getty Images

The Browns announced they have signed defensive back Jeremiah McKinnon from the club’s practice squad. They placed defensive back Terrance Mitchell on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Mitchell, who joined the Browns as an unrestricted free agent this year, started each of the first four games this season. He recorded 19 tackles, an interception, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He fractured his wrist in the second quarter at Oakland but could return later this season.

He will miss a minimum of eight games.

McKinnon officially is in his first NFL season out of Florida International. He originally signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

McKinnon spent the first four weeks this season on the Browns’ practice squad. He also spent time on the practice squads of the Titans (2016) and Giants (2017).