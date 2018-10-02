Cam Heyward: Players need to believe in Steelers defense

The Steelers rank near the bottom of the league in most defensive categories and they have allowed 449 yards or more in each of the last three games, so it’s not hard to label the defense as an area they need to improve if they’re going to improve on a 1-2-1 start to the season.

For that to happen, defensive end Cam Heyward believes the team needs to do a better job of “assignment football and being more accountable.” Heyward stressed that the way to do that is for every player on the field to concentrate on “doing your job” rather than trying to go off script to make plays.

“It’s about believing in the defense,” Heyward said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’m not for big speeches. I look for guys to step up. The kitchen is hot right now, and everyone is looking to get out, so we have to get to work and settle it down. Either buy in, or don’t get on the field. Our defense is built on everyone doing their 1/11th. That’s the way it’s always been, and we have to get back to that.”

The Falcons should provide a good test of the Steelers’ ability to buy in, settle things down and get the defense moving in a better direction.

13 responses to "Cam Heyward: Players need to believe in Steelers defense

  3. Heyward, Tuitt, and Hargrave have been seemingly invisible for large chunks of time this season.

    Also, the brain-melting communication/coordination errors. Running two schemes at once, having the wrong/too many personnel on the field, etc. can’t happen. Gave Butler the benefit of the doubt for a while, but don’t see how he lasts through the end of the season if it doesn’t stop.

  4. It’s a lack of talent. They have like 3 good players in Heyward, Tuitt and Brandon Williams. Notice I said “good” player. They have no great players to build around.

    When you try to overrate and dress up mediocre players like Bud Dupree and TJ Watt, both of whoom have no idea what “set the edge” means, or how to drop into coverage when needed, you have a very one dimensional set of players.

    Also, their secondary has blown for years.

  5. They need to resort to free agency for defense. Colbert has been great with picking offensive guys and just miserable picking defense. Terrell Edmunds was their 1st round pick this year. It was a pick that flabbergasted basically every expert out there. It seems they were flabbergasted for good reason because he looks dreadful and its almost like hes never played football before.

  6. Tuitt had been our best defensive player the past few years. He seems to have regressed alot this year and has been basically invisible. Heyward has always been overrated as a player and leader. Hargrave has been a below average player from the jump, I dont see that changing. Dupree is awful, TJ is somehow getting close to Bud’s level after a promising rookie year, and the secondary is a joke as usual.

    I think most Steeler fans assumed Bostic would be the weak link on our defense this season if things were good. The fact that hes probably been our best defensive player says everything you need to know about the rest of these bums.

    We dont have much talent or much potential. I dont know if thats the players just stink or the coaches arent good but its a pretty bad situation over here.

  7. tylawspick6 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 10:06 am
  8. The Steelers are 24th in time of possession this year as opposed to 4th in 2017 (Haley’s last year) so the defense is on the field far more. Note that Pittsburgh was first in time of possession under Bruce Ariens before he was fired by Tomlin. Haley was fired (or his contract was not renewed) after the Steelers scored 42 against the vaunted Jacksonville defense last year. The Steeler defense gave up 45 points to the Jaguars in that game – and Butler was retained as the defensive coordinator. The defense gave up 21 points to the Browns in 2018, 42 to the Chiefs, 27 to Tampa Bay and 26 to the Ravens! Maybe Tomlin fired the wrong guy after the Jacksonville loss (notwithstanding Big Ben’s ego or feelings about Haley). Then there is the Bell factor. In 2015 the Time of Possession dropped to 23rd. Coincidentally Bell was injured with an MCL tear in 2015 (November 1, 2015) and missed the last half of the season. Bell’s absence had obviously hurt the defense as well as the offense. Certainly Shazier’s injury has impacted the defense but he accounted for @7 tackles per game. I think Terry Bradshaw maybe on to something when he criticized Tomlin. While Bell might be a factor in the time of possession, the defensive scheme was cut to ribbons by Joe Flacco. This is at least partly on the coaches.

  9. they continue to run that moronic 3-4 that generates ZERO pressure up the gut….and we continue to send our linebackers on ‘around the world’ trips, looping waaaaaaay around the ends,and allowing the qb to take a step up the middle and dink n dunk away…..pathetic…

  10. Aside the from giving up 42 points to the Chiefs the Steeler defense has not been that bad.
    If Big Bum and the vaunted Steeler offense could score 27 points a game the Steelers would be 3-1. But they can’t. Never could. Sigh.

  11. The Steelers rank near the bottom of the league in most defensive categories

    They have largely ignored that defense for years. The secondary is probably the worst in the league and they don’t have a game-changer on defense. Whoever the genius is that thought this defense has NFL-caliber players should be fired. They are going to need to address that in the offseason and bring in at least five players. However, that’s been the case for the last several years so I’m sure they’ll do absolutely nothing in the offseason to fix the lack of talent on defense.

  13. The team concept that Heyward expects of doing your job instead of going off script to make big plays is a hard sell on a team where Antonio wants his, Le’veon wants his, and Ben wants his. It’s the big plays that get the big contract.

