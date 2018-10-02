Cam Heyward: Players need to believe in Steelers defense

Getty Images

The Steelers rank near the bottom of the league in most defensive categories and they have allowed 449 yards or more in each of the last three games, so it’s not hard to label the defense as an area they need to improve if they’re going to improve on a 1-2-1 start to the season.

For that to happen, defensive end Cam Heyward believes the team needs to do a better job of “assignment football and being more accountable.” Heyward stressed that the way to do that is for every player on the field to concentrate on “doing your job” rather than trying to go off script to make plays.

“It’s about believing in the defense,” Heyward said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’m not for big speeches. I look for guys to step up. The kitchen is hot right now, and everyone is looking to get out, so we have to get to work and settle it down. Either buy in, or don’t get on the field. Our defense is built on everyone doing their 1/11th. That’s the way it’s always been, and we have to get back to that.”

The Falcons should provide a good test of the Steelers’ ability to buy in, settle things down and get the defense moving in a better direction.