Chargers make punting change, bring in Donnie Jones

The Chargers are making a change at punter.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has decided to sign Donnie Jones to their 53-man roster. Drew Kaser has been handling their punting chores, but will be dropped to make room for Jones.

Jones announced his retirement in late February after winning the Super Bowl with the Eagles, but was later released from the retired list so that he could return to active duty. Jones spent the last five seasons with the Eagles and has been in the NFL since 2004.

Kaser has been the Chargers punter since 2016. He kicked 13 times in the first four games this year and had one blocked in the end zone by the Rams.

Jones will also take over as the holder for kicker Caleb Sturgis, who has missed two field goals and three extra points so far this season.