Colts OL Denzelle Good’s brother shot and killed on Tuesday

Colts offensive lineman Denzelle Good is mourning the death of his brother on Tuesday.

Overton Good was shot and killed around 8:30 a.m. According to sheriff’s officials from Cherokee County, S.C. sheriff’s officials and the local coroner, via the Indianapolis Star, Good and another man were inside a mobile home when bullets were fired into it from the outside.

The Colts released a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

“The Indianapolis Colts family is so saddened to learn of the passing of Overton Good, brother of our very own Denzelle Good, in South Carolina. This tragedy is unimaginable for his loved ones and friends, and our heartfelt prayers go out to Denzelle and his entire family during this trying time.”

Good, who played every snap at right tackle last Sunday, did not take part in the Colts’ walkthrough practice on Tuesday and his status for Thursday’s game against the Patriots is unknown. Everyone at PFT sends their best wishes to the Good family as they deal with their loss.