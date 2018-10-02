Colts swap practices for walkthroughs after playing overtime on Sunday

AP

The Colts play on Thursday night after playing a full 70 minutes on Sunday. The extra 34 snaps prompted coach Frank Reich to subject his players to less work in advance of the prime-time game at New England.

On both Monday and Tuesday, Reich replaced practices with walkthroughs.

“Originally we [were] going to practice, but given the short week and the amount of plays [with] the overtime, [it’s] most important to take care of the guys physically and just really get focused in mentally on what we’re gonna do,” Reich said. “So looking forward to getting on the road, and a good test ahead of us.”

Although the final injury designations have yet to be made, it sounds like Reich is resigned to not having receiver T.Y. Hilton on Thursday. He suffered sternum and hamstring injuries on Sunday against the Texans.

“As far as game planning, we have a lot of confidence in the next guy up,” Reich said. “I think that showed this past week. When T.Y. went out, we still were able to move the ball well. Credit to the guys, and really the whole offense did a good job == Andrew [Luck] did a phenomenal job of creating plays and getting the ball to those players. So we’ll miss T.Y., but at the same time, you’ve just got to have the next-man-up mentality.”

Whether it’s the original man or the next man, they’ll need every man and then some to have a shot at winning in New England.