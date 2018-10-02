Colts waive Jeremy McNichols, sign Jonathan Williams to practice squad

Getty Images

The Colts added running back Jeremy McNichols to their active roster ahead of last Sunday’s loss to the Texans, but he won’t be with the team for Thursday night’s game in New England.

The Colts announced on Tuesday that they have placed McNichols on waivers. They did not add another player to the active roster, but Robert Turbin is back with the team after a four-game suspension.

McNichols ran twice for four yards against Houston as the Colts played without projected starter Marlon Mack for the third time in the first four weeks. Mack was listed as a limited participant in Monday’s practice, although that was an estimation as the team did not hold an actual practice session.

While the Colts didn’t sign someone to the active roster, they did add former Bills and Saints running back Jonathan Williams to their practice squad. Williams was cut in New Orleans last week when they added Dwayne Washington from their practice squad.