Cowboys don’t expect Sean Lee back this week

Getty Images

The Cowboys beat the Lions last Sunday without the help of linebacker Sean Lee and it looks like the will be in the same boat when they try to beat the Texans this weekend.

Lee hurt his hamstring against the Seahawks in Week Three and was ruled out well ahead of kickoff in Week Four. During an appearance on 103.5 The Fan Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones all but ruled him out for this week as well.

“It would surprise me to see Sean back this week,” Jones said.

First-round pick Leighton Vander Esch saw a jump in playing time with Lee out of the lineup and made six tackles against Detroit. The Cowboys will play Jacksonville and Washington before hitting their bye in Week Eight.