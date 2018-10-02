Dez Bryant wants to play for Cowboys

AP

Dez Bryant tweeted last week that he will sign with a team “soon.” That team won’t be the Cowboys, but that didn’t stop the star receiver from wishing for a reunion.

Bryant tweeted his preference is to re-sign with the Cowboys, but “if not, I’ll be ready to play somewhere else.”

I’ll rather it be the Dallas Cowboys if not I’ll be ready to play somewhere else https://t.co/IRUmDXMZa7 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 2, 2018

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones closed that door soon after the team released him April 13 to save $8 million against the salary cap. Even with their wideouts posting less than impressive numbers this season — 44 catches for 443 yards and two touchdowns in four games — and absent a downfield threat, the Cowboys are not interested in a deal for Bryant.

Bryant, who hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season since 2014, has had chances to sign with the Ravens and the Browns. Baltimore offered a multiyear deal and Cleveland a one-year deal.