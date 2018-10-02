Dolphins cut Jordan Phillips

Posted by Josh Alper on October 2, 2018, 4:21 PM EDT
The Dolphins are parting ways with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the 2015 second-round pick will be cut from the roster on Tuesday. The team has not said anything, but Phillips did say what appears to be a happy farewell to the team on social media.

The move comes a couple of days after Phillips was spotted sounding off on the sideline during the team’s loss to the Patriots. Phillips played 25 snaps in the game, which made him fourth in the pecking order at defensive tackle behind Akeem Spence, Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor.

It also marks three years in a row that the team has reacted to a blowout loss by making a roster change. They cut offensive linemen after a pair of bad losses in head coach Adam Gase’s first season and they traded running back Jay Ajayi after getting thumped by the Ravens last year.

Phillips started 26 games in his first three seasons in Miami and leaves the Dolphins with 63 tackles, 5.5 sacks and an interception.

4 responses to “Dolphins cut Jordan Phillips

  2. He the example of a ton of talent but zero motivation to be great. I never could understand players that take plays off.

  3. Fins have line issues (on both sides) and Phillips has shown flashes but he has also shown signs of bad work ethics and a serious case of lazy which was the knock on him in college. Not sure what he said but his history does not offer much leeway. I’m not sure the beatdown had much to do with it other than moving faster on a change that was likely coming anyway. At some point I hope they start replacing the malcontents with SMART/DISCIPLINED players. I would much rather have an average athlete who doesn’t make mistakes than a superior athlete that is dumb as a brick or has a bad attitude. My Dolphins have way too many face-palm penalties that extend opponent drives that were stopped or place the Miami offense in bad down/distance situations or negate a decent gain. I like what Gase is trying to do but there is little patience in the fan-base or among local beat-writers to sustain it much longer.

  4. someone will coddle to his attitude problem. young man needs to be shown that it can all end if he doesn’t shape up. He’s just a kid after all and we all know how millennials are.

