Dolphins cut Jordan Phillips

Getty Images

The Dolphins are parting ways with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the 2015 second-round pick will be cut from the roster on Tuesday. The team has not said anything, but Phillips did say what appears to be a happy farewell to the team on social media.

The move comes a couple of days after Phillips was spotted sounding off on the sideline during the team’s loss to the Patriots. Phillips played 25 snaps in the game, which made him fourth in the pecking order at defensive tackle behind Akeem Spence, Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor.

It also marks three years in a row that the team has reacted to a blowout loss by making a roster change. They cut offensive linemen after a pair of bad losses in head coach Adam Gase’s first season and they traded running back Jay Ajayi after getting thumped by the Ravens last year.

Phillips started 26 games in his first three seasons in Miami and leaves the Dolphins with 63 tackles, 5.5 sacks and an interception.