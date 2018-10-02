Dolphins promote Cameron Malveaux

Getty Images

The Dolphins’ split with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, their 2015 second-round pick who they cut Tuesday, opened the door for another player to join the roster.

Miami is planning to promote defensive lineman Cameron Malveaux from the practice squad, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins worked out three veteran defensive tackles, including Xavien Cooper and Will Sutton, earlier in the day. But Malveaux’s versatility earned him a promotion as he can help at defensive end, where the Dolphins have injury issues, as well as at defensive tackle as a replacement for Phillips.

Malveaux, 24, originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He played four games last season, spending part of the season on the practice squad.