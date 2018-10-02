Dolphins sign Wesley Johnson, place Daniel Kilgore on IR

Getty Images

The Dolphins signed center Wesley Johnson after working him out earlier Tuesday. He will replace Daniel Kilgore on the roster.

The team placed Kilgore on injured reserve with a triceps injury.

The Lions released Johnson in final cuts this summer. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Steelers in 2014.

He played two games with the Steelers as a rookie before the Jets claimed Johnson off waivers.

Johnson, 27, played 41 games, with 24 starts, for the Jets.

Kilgore, acquired in a trade with the 49ers, started all four games at center for the Dolphins this season.

Miami also announced the move in the defensive line: They promoted Cameron Malveaux from the practice squad and cut former second-round pick Jordan Phillips.