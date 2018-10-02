Dolphins work out former Jets and Lions center Wesley Johnson

Getty Images

The Dolphins are looking for a replacement center, and they’re looking at someone with experience in the division.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Dolphins are working out center Wesley Johnson this morning.

Johnson was released by the Lions in final cuts this summer. He was originally a fifth-round pick of the Steelers.

He started 15 games for the Jets last year, and would give the Dolphins the kind of immediate fill-in they need.

They’ve lost center Daniel Kilgore and guard Josh Sitton to injury already this season.