Doug Pederson: We need to heighten our sense of urgency

Getty Images

The Eagles closed the first quarter of the season with a 2-2 record after giving up a 17-3 lead in the second half of what turned out to be an overtime loss to the Titans.

Penalties, turnovers and defensive breakdowns on fourth down all played a role in letting the game get away from them and coach Doug Pederson was asked about how the team will clean things up as they move forward. Pederson didn’t rule out personnel changes, but emphasized the need for everyone on the team to find a deeper sense of urgency in the weeks to come.

“Our understanding that for us to play like champions, first of all, we have to understand that we are champions, and you have to play, you’re expected to play a certain way,” Pederson said at a press conference. “Coaches and players here in Philadelphia with the Eagles, and it is my expectation. When you don’t live up to that expectation, we need to just zero down on it and figure out why. The sense of urgency from players and coaches needs to heighten just a little bit. It’s not a panic mode, but it’s a heightened awareness of who we are as a football team, where we want to get to and we have to eliminate these penalties because they’re coming at the wrong time and turnovers are coming at the wrong time. Really there’s no good time for any of them, but that’s just what’s happening. We just have to keep coaching them.”

The opening weeks of the Eagles season saw a lot of attention paid to when quarterback Carson Wentz and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery would return to action. Both are back now and Pederson’s comments on Monday make it clear he wants attention to shift to other matters now.