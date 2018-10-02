Eagles won’t change Jalen Mills’ role in secondary

Getty Images

The prospect of making personnel changes came up during Eagles head coach Doug Pederson’s press conference on Monday and Pederson confirmed that the team has had conversations on that front.

Pederson said the team wants to avoid making “a knee-jerk reaction” with any tweaks to the lineup. It appears the team’s view is that benching Jalen Mills or moving him from an outside cornerback spot after some rough play in the first four weeks would qualify as such a reaction.

Pederson said Mills “is working through it, he’ll get better” on Monday and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz backed him on Tuesday.

“One of the reasons we had a parade on Broad Street was Jalen Mills,” Schwartz said, via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “He’s played a lot like a 2-2 corner. We’ve played a lot like a 2-2 team. Our job is to help him through that. I’m firmly behind Jalen Mills. He’s played a lot of good football for us.”

The next two weeks bring games against the Vikings and Giants in a five-day span, so a rebound for Mills would help as the Eagles try to keep Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and Odell Beckham from making them a 2-4 team.