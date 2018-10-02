Eagles won’t change Jalen Mills’ role in secondary

Posted by Josh Alper on October 2, 2018, 2:05 PM EDT
The prospect of making personnel changes came up during Eagles head coach Doug Pederson’s press conference on Monday and Pederson confirmed that the team has had conversations on that front.

Pederson said the team wants to avoid making “a knee-jerk reaction” with any tweaks to the lineup. It appears the team’s view is that benching Jalen Mills or moving him from an outside cornerback spot after some rough play in the first four weeks would qualify as such a reaction.

Pederson said Mills “is working through it, he’ll get better” on Monday and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz backed him on Tuesday.

“One of the reasons we had a parade on Broad Street was Jalen Mills,” Schwartz said, via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “He’s played a lot like a 2-2 corner. We’ve played a lot like a 2-2 team. Our job is to help him through that. I’m firmly behind Jalen Mills. He’s played a lot of good football for us.”

The next two weeks bring games against the Vikings and Giants in a five-day span, so a rebound for Mills would help as the Eagles try to keep Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and Odell Beckham from making them a 2-4 team.

11 responses to “Eagles won’t change Jalen Mills’ role in secondary

  3. Seems like a great guy , but at some point the team has to acknowledge the fact that Mills is simply not talented enough to start at CB. . The injury to McLeod was the perfect time to make the switch of Mills to safety

  4. Is this the first post Super Bowl move that shows Pederson has some Andy Reid, “can’t make the right adjustments because it’s not part of my plan” in him? You have to limit your weaknesses or be prepared to see them exploited.

  5. I am really getting tired of the “What’s wrong with the Eagles?” and “How the Eagles blew it” hot takes.

    A couple of concessions:

    1. Eagles won the super bowl last year.
    2. Titans have not won anything of note in 20 years (or perhaps ever if we are being honest)
    3. Super Bowl “hangover” is real and probably happening to some degree in Philly.
    4. Again, the Titans have not won anything of note in a long long long time.

    With those obvious concessions to the future retarded retorts to the following out of the way: the Titans won that game more than the Eagles lost it. Titans were down 17-3, the defense schemed up several sacks and big time plays against Philly, Philly had several gaffes in overtime, and Mariota and the rest led the team down the field for the win. Refs had bad calls and no-calls on both teams throughout the game, so please spare the Titans fanbase that excuse.

    Eagles are a great team and will be just fine. They will win the NFC East and go to the playoffs. Titans may or may not make the playoffs, but last Sunday the Titans beat the Eagles. Period.

  8. It’s not a knee-jerk reaction though, this is who Mills has been since he’s been here. Very good in the red zone but has no long speed and has a reputation for being aggressive so draws more flags than the average corner.

    We drafted Sidney Jones with a 2nd round pick and Douglas with a 3rd, Mills with a 7th, it’d be nice to see one of them get a chance outside free investing that capital in them

