Earl Thomas fined for bowing to Dallas sideline

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas had two gestures in two weeks that received attention.

The one against the Cowboys when he bowed to the Dallas sideline after his second interception earned him a $10,026 fine from the league.

Thomas received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the celebration, which came with 3:09 remaining in the Week Three game and sealed the Seahawks’ 24-13 victory.

Thomas went on injured reserve after fracturing his left tibia in the Week Four game against the Cardinals. He raised his middle finger toward the Seattle sideline as he was carted off the field.