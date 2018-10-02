Falcons owner Arthur Bank “concerned” about 1-3 start

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 2, 2018, 3:39 PM EDT
Getty Images

Things obviously haven’t gone the way the Falcons anticipated this year, as injuries and inconsistency have left them 1-3.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn insisted they’re still a good team, and owner Arthur Blank likewise said you can’t dismiss the impact of injuries that have taken linebacker Deion Jones and safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen off the field.

“Well, I am concerned about a 1-3 start,” Blank said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “I don’t know anyone who would say that’s where we had planned on being or that’s where we had hoped to be, but we are 1-3.”

Jones could still come back from a foot injury by Week 11, but Neal is out for the year with a torn ACL, and Allen tore his Achilles. That has left the Falcons seemingly incapable of stopping anyone, allowing 30.5 points per game (30th in the league).

“This is not excuses, but reality is reality,” Blank said. “We’ve had some very difficult injuries to really good players. All three of the players, people talk in baseball when the middle has to be good: your catch, your pitcher, your second baseman, and then the center fielder. So when you lose Allen and Neal and Deion Jones, those are kind of the middle of that defense. So that hurts.

“And all three of those guys are really good communicators. They not only play at a very high level in their own right, but they get everybody else in the right positions. They make everybody else better. . . . We have plenty of talent on defense to play well. It’s trying to put people in the positions where they can maximize their strengths and not expose any lack of experience that they may have. And that’s what the coaches are in the process of doing.”

How well they’re able to patch the holes in the boat will determine how successful they can be, but at least Blank understands why they’re sinking.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Falcons owner Arthur Bank “concerned” about 1-3 start

  2. Just curious about 1 thing.

    28-3 he walks down to the sidelines with his wife hand in hand.

    At the end of the game it’s just him walking off alone.

    I want to know what happened

  3. Great teams have quality depth..you dont …. your coaches and personnel staff are not adapting or bringing in better depth

  4. Well when the Owner gets concerned about a 1-3 start, I believe this is when the head coach should start to get concerned as well. That almost Superbowl win is looking so far away from this team right now.

  7. This is why BB said to trade back out of the Julio JOnes spot.

    1. Cap control/no cap hells.
    2. Solid depth.
    3. Avoiding a top heavy roster.

    They should have dealt Devonta Freeman by now. That was a killer. They should have kept Coleman and dipped into the draft for a scatback.

    It’s the difference between possibly being 3-1 or 2-2 and now, 1-3.

  8. This speaks to Thomas Dimitroff drafting and scouting skills. People will say he drafted a lot of stars. lets face it most of them are from the high first or second round, where those guys are usually at the minimum a contributing draft pick. Guys like Ricardo Allen were busts until Quinn came in (so those speak more to mike smith coaching) But to lose just those 3 guys results in the team falling off a cliff speaks a lot about Dimitroff. He never had a good eye for talent, a lot of his better picks fell in his lap and the reason why a lot of his later round picks prior to Dan Quinn have panned out is because of well, Dan Quinn. But now its showing, this team has no depth on defense, 3 players shouldn’t be the reason why your team gives up 30 pts a game. People will blame Quinn, but he turned around a shotty team, so i cant blame him, the blame goes on who is picking the talent and thats Dimitrioff.

  14. He should be concerned because it doesn’t look like there will be any supper bowls in the near future.
    No dirty bird dancing in Atlanta.
    Season is over before it even got going.

  15. As someone who watched BB GM proteges, so far, only one has tried to actually mirror BB moves, and that’s Bob Quinn in Detroit.

    Licht, Dimitrioff and Jon Robinson all have made some very key blunders that BB would NOT have made.

  16. Concerned? With all the money spent and the lack of substantial improvement in Matty Ice, I’d say the owner should be in overhaul mode – this team is simply not good and was exposed as being poorly coached in the Snooper Bowl. Time to start moving some pieces out of there and replacing with young talent. The overpriced veterans are what are failing to produce what they should.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!