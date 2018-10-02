Falcons will sign former Jaguars DT Michael Bennett

Getty Images

The Falcons have dealt with a slew of injuries to their starting defensive players over the first month of the season and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was added to the list last Sunday.

Jarrett hurt his ankle in the 37-36 loss to the Bengals and the team is making a move to bolster the interior of their line in response. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports they will sign former Jaguars defensive tackle Michael Bennett.

Bennett was a sixth-round pick by the Jags in 2015 and played 13 games for them during his rookie season. Injuries limited him to one game the last two years and he was released by Jacksonville a couple of weeks ago.

Pelissero also reports that the Falcons also worked out defensive ends Robert Ayers and Kony Ealy on Tuesday.

UPDATE 3:38 p.m. ET: The Falcons announced Bennett’s arrival. Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer was waived to make room.