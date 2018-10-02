Frank Reich is “very glad” Josh McDaniels bailed on the Colts

Getty Images

The Colts hold a grudge against Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the man who reneged on a verbal deal to succeed Chuck Pagano. Well, not everyone with the Colts feel that way. The may who became the coach isn’t upset that McDaniels ultimately did an about face.

“Very glad about that,” Reich told Patriots reporters on Tuesday, two days before facing the Patriots and McDaniels. “Certainly very glad about that. It’s a funny league, strange circumstances, lot of things out of my control, so I can try to control the controllables and thankful for the opportunity that I have.”

The Colts ultimately were happy that McDaniels had a change of heart before officially arriving, given that it would have been a lot worse if McDaniels had shown up and then realized he wanted out. And it was the surprise decision of McDaniels to stiff the Colts that caused the Colts to consider Reich, who previously wasn’t on the radar screen.