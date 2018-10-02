Isaiah Crowell gets endorsement deal out of crude celebration

Getty Images

Jets running back Isaiah Crowell received a $13,369 fine for his crude touchdown celebration, but maybe his endorsement deal will pay for some of it.

Crowell has a promotional deal with Dude Wipes, a toilet-paper substitute for men. The company tweeted two photos of Crowell, holding boxes of the product, and Crowell posted one of the photos on Instagram.

“Thanks to @dudewipes I am now covered,” Crowell said in the post, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “Never leave home without them.”

During a Week Three game against the Browns, Crowell wiped his rear end with the ball and threw it in the stands following his second touchdown.