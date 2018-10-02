Jon Gruden thinks Marshawn Lynch is a Hall of Famer

Getty Images

After helping him to his first win in a decade, Jon Gruden thinks Marshawn Lynch deserves a place in history.

Specifically, the Raiders coach thinks the veteran running back should eventually reside in Canton, after he watched the 32-year-old account for 157 yards in their win over the Browns.

“If that’s not a Hall of Fame back, I don’t know what is,” Gruden said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Honestly. What he did yesterday, what he’s done since he’s been here is incredible. He wants the ball more and more and more. We got a good back over there in Doug Martin, who is ready to roll. Doug can’t get on the field. This guy does not want to come off the field. He picked up six or seven blitzes yesterday, too, that no one is talking about. But some of the runs, good night!

“Why would you have a quick whistle with Marshawn Lynch? I don’t understand how you can blow a whistle like they did yesterday, but some of the runs he’s making, some of the finishes and determination he is putting on tape, is unbelievable. I don’t see many guys in football running like this.”

Of course, talking up players and sending them to the Hall of Fame is nothing new for Gruden. In his last job, he did it every Monday night. But Lynch was certainly impressive in his latest outing.

Of his 130 rushing yards, 100 came after first contact, as Lynch was able to consistently break tackles against the Browns. He also had 27 yards on three receptions.

Lynch is currently 28th on the all-time rushing list with 10,303 yards, and getting to the top 20 this year is possible (Corey Dillon, 11,241). And with a Super Bowl title on his resume (and the reality that he might have two but for a particular play-call), he continues to build a strong resume, and a deserved place in the discussion.