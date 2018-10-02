Kelvin Benjamin might miss Cam Newton now

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 2, 2018, 1:09 PM EDT
Getty Images

This offseason, Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin made headlines when he criticized his former teammate, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. Now he may wish he could play with Newton again.

Benjamin has started all four games for the Bills this season, but he has just seven catches for 92 yards. That would put him on pace for 28 catches and 368 yards for a full 16-game season.

During the two full seasons Benjamin played in Carolina, he averaged 68 catches and 975 yards, but Benjamin said he didn’t think he was with a quarterback who could make the most of his talents.

“I should’ve just been drafted by somebody else. I should’ve never went to Carolina,” Benjamin said. “Truly, I just think Carolina was bad for me,” Benjamin said. “If you would’ve put me with any other quarterback, let’s be real, you know what I’m saying? Any other accurate quarterback.”

In Buffalo this season, Benjamin has played with two quarterbacks, Nathan Peterman and Josh Allen. And the result is Benjamin is on pace for the worst year of his career. He may wish he could play with a quarterback like Newton again.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “Kelvin Benjamin might miss Cam Newton now

  2. He’s going to be a Josh Allen fan before this season is finished. Very tough opening schedule for a team that wasn’t sure who would be starting at QB.

  5. Benjamin has dropped at least 8 passes that I have counted including some at critical points

  8. Benjamin still comes out of this smelling like a rose because he said what we all know to be true Newton is terrible and playing for any other team even in a reduced role with reduced stats is still better than having all the oxygen sucked out of the locker room air the minute Newton walks in.

    Yes that is a very long run on sentence but my disdain for Newton knows no punctuation.

  9. In his defense, he so rarely makes an effort that it is hard to tell whether accuracy is a concern. And this year in just 4 games he has had something like 274 passes bounce off his hands. So, you know, cut him some slack.

  11. I didn’t mind his message. He just isn’t the right messenger. Newton is all about himself. If he is within five yards of the end zone he always runs it. Doesn’t matter if receivers are open. He runs it because it’s all about him.

  14. waynefontesismyfather says:
    October 2, 2018 at 1:50 pm
    Benjamin still comes out of this smelling like a rose because he said what we all know to be true Newton is terrible……

    ———————–

    Speak for yourself my man.

  17. Another WR who seems to be more about his own personal stats, as opposed to say, winning games……Watched thus guy last Sunday and talk about going through the motions with half effort.

  18. Kelvin… Kelvin is that you?

    waynefontesismyfather says:
    October 2, 2018 at 1:50 pm
    Benjamin still comes out of this smelling like a rose because he said what we all know to be true Newton is terrible and playing for any other team even in a reduced role with reduced stats is still better than having all the oxygen sucked out of the locker room air the minute Newton walks in.

    Yes that is a very long run on sentence but my disdain for Newton knows no punctuation.

  19. waynefontesismyfather says:
    October 2, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Yes that is a very long run on sentence but my disdain for Newton knows no punctuation.

    _______________________

    Everyone needs a hobby I guess.

    Cam is responding well to the new system in Carolina. He’s on pace for over 40 total TDs and 3400 passing yards. His passer rating is at the same level as his MVP year. I think at the end of the season Kelvin is going to say it’d be better to be drafted by Carolina than traded to Buffalo.

  20. Trust me…Bills fans hated when he said that, and we are no fans of Benjamin. Yes, the team is awful at the moment and our QB is starting at least a year before being ready to start, but his lack of effort and awful drops at key moments have helped to sink the ship this season.

    I’m sure he’s eating his words right now, along with a whopper and a side of fries.

  23. brownoholic says:
    October 2, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    He also misses the McRib and Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Cherry Garcia.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    In all fairness, everybody misses the McRib.

    More seriously…

    I was not at all impressed with Benjamin this past Sunday. Not just his performance but also his attitude; especially his attitude, if I’m being 100% truthful. He seemed to be chirping and looking for trouble right from the opening whistle. IIRC, he was yapping and poking on the first or second play of the game.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!