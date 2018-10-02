Kelvin Benjamin might miss Cam Newton now

Getty Images

This offseason, Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin made headlines when he criticized his former teammate, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. Now he may wish he could play with Newton again.

Benjamin has started all four games for the Bills this season, but he has just seven catches for 92 yards. That would put him on pace for 28 catches and 368 yards for a full 16-game season.

During the two full seasons Benjamin played in Carolina, he averaged 68 catches and 975 yards, but Benjamin said he didn’t think he was with a quarterback who could make the most of his talents.

“I should’ve just been drafted by somebody else. I should’ve never went to Carolina,” Benjamin said. “Truly, I just think Carolina was bad for me,” Benjamin said. “If you would’ve put me with any other quarterback, let’s be real, you know what I’m saying? Any other accurate quarterback.”

In Buffalo this season, Benjamin has played with two quarterbacks, Nathan Peterman and Josh Allen. And the result is Benjamin is on pace for the worst year of his career. He may wish he could play with a quarterback like Newton again.