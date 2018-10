Getty Images

Falcons defensive back Brian Poole made eight tackles, a pass breakup and two special teams tackles in the Week Three loss to the Saints. He also drew three penalties, two of which led to fines.

The NFL fined Poole $20,054 for roughing the passer on Drew Brees and $20,054 for a horse collar on Taysom Hill, Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune reports.

Poole could earn another fine this week for a hit to the head/neck area of Bengals running back Mark Walton.