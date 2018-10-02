Lions safety Quandre Diggs has a broken hand

Getty Images

The Lions left Sunday’s game with the Cowboys with a loss, and the potential loss of a starter.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Lions safety Quandre Diggs suffered a broken hand in the 26-24 loss.

It’s unclear how much time he’ll miss, but it’s obviously not a good thing for a defense which doesn’t need more injury news. And important piece of their plan moving forward, they signed the former sixth-round pick to a three-year, $20.4 million extension this offseason.

Diggs played 43 of the Lions 69 defensive snaps, and with rookie Tracy Walker getting more work in his absence.