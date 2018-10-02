Lions working out running backs, for some reason

Getty Images

Sometimes teams work out players at a certain position because of an immediate need. Sometimes, it’s merely their due diligence, as they keep their emergency lists ready in case of future injuries.

You’d think it would have to be the latter for the Lions.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions worked out a group of running backs today which included Charles Sims, Terrance West, and former Fitzgerald Toussaint.

The Lions don’t seem to have an apparent need. If anything, they’ve got too many, or aren’t using them the way you might think.

Rookie Kerryon Johnson is their leading rusher, with 38 carries for 216 yards and a touchdown, for a 5.7 yards per carry average. Veteran LeGarrette Blount has 35 carries for 95 yards, a much-less robust 2.7 yards per carry. Then there’s passing-down back Theo Riddick, who has just five rushing attempts but 21 receptions.

The weird thing is their snap counts, as Riddick leads with 115 of their 274 offensive snaps, while Johnson has 104, and Blount 70.

Perhaps they’re worried about overworking the rookie, but it’s fairly obvious he’s their most effective runner.