Mahomes remains on pace to break single-season touchdown record

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw only one touchdown pass on Monday night, but he remains on pace to break the single-season record for passing touchdowns.

Mahomes now has an NFL-high 14 touchdown passes through four games. That puts him on pace to throw 56 touchdown passes this season. Peyton Manning’s NFL record is 55 touchdown passes in a season, set in 2013.

The Chiefs relied more on running back Kareem Hunt on Monday night against the Broncos, giving him a season-high 19 carries. Hunt gained 121 yards and a touchdown, and Mahomes himself scored his first career rushing touchdown. So the Chiefs were scoring more on the ground than through the air on Monday night.

But they know they have a special quarterback, one who might be in store for a record-breaking season.