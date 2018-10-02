Mike Groh: Carson Wentz “looks great to me”

Posted by Mike Florio on October 2, 2018, 7:11 PM EDT
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has played two games since returning from a torn ACL in Week Three, winning one and losing one. He definitely hasn’t lost a fan in offensive coordinator Mike Groh.

“He looks great to me,” Groh told reporters on Tuesday regarding Wentz. “I mean, he’s got to wear the brace, which I imagine if we all walked around with a brace on it wouldn’t quite feel the same as it would without the brace. But I don’t see any real limitations in his mobility or pocket mobility to be able to scramble for a first down.”

Asked whether Wentz has the same elusiveness as he did before the injury, Groh said, “I think he’s a pretty mobile quarterback for the size that he is. And in this league, he does a good job of standing there, sliding the pocket, getting out of the pocket, and looking to run or throw once he breaks outside the pocket.”

So how does 2018 post-injury Wentz compare to 2017 pre-injury Wentz?

“I think he’s played well. I mean, for a guy that’s just played in two games, had really no preseason games to prepare at all, Carson’s played really well for us. And we all have to raise the level of our game. That’s certainly not on Carson’s shoulders, it’s on all of us. And whether we won or lost on Sunday, we’d be sitting here saying the same things. There’s a lot of things we need to get better at to have the kind of season we want to have.”

Wentz has three turnovers in two games, and he has been sacked nine times. The latter is more of a concern, given the propensity for injury.

