Mike Tomlin hasn’t talked to Le’Veon Bell about return

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has heard about the reports that running back Le'Veon Bell is preparing to come back soon.

But he hasn’t heard it from the man himself.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Tomlin said he “really has no update” about Bell’s reported intention to come back during the bye week.

“It’s the best approach for us to stay focused on guys here and we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it,” Tomlin said. “It’s best to stay that way.”

There are plenty of hurdles big and small to be cleared between now and then, but what can’t be argued is how much they miss him on the field.

Their offense flatlined without a running game Sunday against the Ravens, and Ben Roethlisberger was held to 50 yards passing in the second half.