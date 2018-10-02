Mike Tomlin hasn’t talked to Le’Veon Bell about return

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 2, 2018, 1:09 PM EDT
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has heard about the reports that running back Le'Veon Bell is preparing to come back soon.

But he hasn’t heard it from the man himself.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Tomlin said he “really has no update” about Bell’s reported intention to come back during the bye week.

“It’s the best approach for us to stay focused on guys here and we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it,” Tomlin said. “It’s best to stay that way.”

There are plenty of hurdles big and small to be cleared between now and then, but what can’t be argued is how much they miss him on the field.

Their offense flatlined without a running game Sunday against the Ravens, and Ben Roethlisberger was held to 50 yards passing in the second half.

13 responses to “Mike Tomlin hasn’t talked to Le’Veon Bell about return

  1. If Tomlin wants to hear from Bell, he should turn off the lawnmower, knock on the front door, and talk to Bell himself.

  2. The entire team are scapegoat chickens. That the narrative is Leveon Bell’s absence is what they are missing is a complete copout by the players and coaching staff and media. Without Bell, they have a Hall of Fame QB, a solid Offensive Line, the best WR in the game, a stud young #2 WR, and a capable RB replacement. The defense is a catastrophy, and so is the coaching. Ben calls the plays, and should have 3 losses if it wasn’t for his insistence on turning the ball over Week 1. Conner isn’t as talented as Bell, but aside from Week 1, he’s been given no consistent role in that offense. 12 touches from your RB in a game that was within 2 scores for all 60 minutes. That’s not Conner’s fault.

    They also consistently fall on their face defensively in every big game the last 5 years under Tomlin. Who is more likely to challenge a play to save 5 yards to look like the smartest guy in the room, than to accept or promote accountability for the team’s failings.

  3. Here’s how it would go:

    Tomlin: “Yo…Lev”

    Bell: “Are you still around?”

    Tomlin: “C’mon Lev let’s be serious”

    Bell: “Lik I ready tol you I ain’t playin for you dog”

  5. Crap organization with a Crap coach. The next few years will look like the 1960’s for the Steeler win column. Karma much?

  6. Cornpone Polecat says: Crap organization with a Crap coach. The next few years will look like the 1960’s for the Steeler win column. Karma much?

    ====

    And NE is next on the rebuilding hit parade . . .

  7. shutupbrees says:
    October 2, 2018 at 1:17 pm
    The entire team are scapegoat chickens. That the narrative is Leveon Bell’s absence is what they are missing is a complete copout by the players and coaching staff and media. … Conner isn’t as talented as Bell, but aside from Week 1, he’s been given no consistent role in that offense. 12 touches from your RB in a game that was within 2 scores for all 60 minutes. That’s not Conner’s fault.

    ***********************************************************************************

    Who from the team has said that Bell’s the missing piece here? That narrative’s completely media- and fan-driven. I haven’t heard a single coach or player say that getting Bell back is going to make everything better.

    As for Conner, safe to assume he’s not getting reps recently bc the Steelers are starting off games with 2-3 TD deficits, right? That’s not a good way to get a RB involved. Even if he was getting more reps, their offensive line hasn’t exactly looked great, so not sure how much of a difference he’d make.

  8. Can’t say that I disagree with Trippy on this one. Can’t cheer for someone who is not there.

  9. Browns put up 42 last week and still lost because they’re the browns. Tell me again about how you didn’t need Todd Haley

  10. 16 second half points scored to 71 second half points given up…. That is square on the feet of the coaching staff for making no adjustments.

    What happened to the RB screens?! Conner has been a great receiver when looked to, why not get him the ball in space? Take some of the pressure off Ben and the OL? After how many years, Ben and AB are not on the same page… How?

    The defense……….. nuff said

    This team is a dumpster fire because the coaching sucks. There is an abundance of talent, but no coaching. Defense sucks, Ben is trying to do too much, play calling sucks on both sides of the ball, LB with the exception of Bostic sucks. Only Munchak should feel safe right now.

  11. There are a few problems here. First, Tomlin and many of my fellow Steelers fans are in denial in saying that the Steelers don’t need Bell to succeed. Defenses do not have to scheme for James Conner. Bell causes matchup nightmares for any defense and his presence takes the pressure off of the entire offense. Second, Tomlin needs to stop deferring the kickoff and putting the defense on the field first. I believe that the other team has scored a touchdown on the first quarter opening drive in 3 out of 4 games. That’s a 7-0 hole right off the bat in almost every game. And when the offense cannot muster anything on their first drive, its 14-0 in 2 out of 4 games. That does not help a running game get started. Third, the Steelers have one of the highest paid fullbacks in the league and never use him. Connor would run so much better with a lead back.

  12. This ALL isn’t going to end well….Why do I sense a Hamstring pull coming on for LB???

  13. Remember that playoff game against the Chiefs where Big Dummy was able to get ZERO touchdowns while Bell was running wild for 170 yards? That’s just how good Big Dummy is.

