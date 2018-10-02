NFL on record pace for points scored

Getty Images

If it seems like teams have scored a lot of points this season, well, that’s because they have. The league is on a record pace for scoring.

Through four games, the NFL has seen 3,030 points scored. That breaks the previous record of 2,986 points in 2012, according to the NFL.

The 344 touchdowns scored are the most through four weeks in NFL history, too, breaking the old mark of 332 set in 2015.

Of those 344 touchdowns, 288 were touchdown passes. That shatters the old Week Four mark of 205 set in 2013.

The games are the closest in history, too, with an average margin of victory at 9.90 points per game. The lowest for a full season was set in 1932 when the average margin of victory was 9.13 points.

The league has had 38 games decided by one score, the most in NFL history through four weeks.