NFL suspends Mychal Kendricks indefinitely

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 2, 2018, 5:26 PM EDT
Seattle linebacker Mychal Kendricks has been suspended indefinitely as a result of his recent guilty plea to insider trading charges.

Kendricks, who was cut by the Browns after the case came to light but then signed by the Seahawks, was suspended today, according to ESPN.

Indefinite suspensions are rare, but an NFL player pleading guilty to insider trading is also rare. Most of the time, when a player is suspended, there’s a clearly defined length of the suspension and the player knows when he’ll be allowed to return. The complexity of this case apparently made the NFL decide to take its time in determining Kendricks’ future.

Given that Kendricks is facing a prison sentence in January, he may have no future. It’s unclear how long Kendricks will be behind bars, but if prison forces him to miss a season or more, it could be hard for him to get a second chance when he gets out. At age 28, he could be done in the NFL.

Kendricks played his entire six-year career with the Eagles before signing with the Browns this offseason. He played three games for the Seahawks this year.

35 responses to “NFL suspends Mychal Kendricks indefinitely

  8. Most members of congress should join him. Ever wonder how almost every one of them become millionaires on a government salary?

  9. So what I just saw happen is every single Domestic Abuse case got a lesser ban than a guy who did some insider trading years and years ago when he was on THE EAGLES… I have no problem with a suspension for this case, but seriously to make it worse than violent crimes says a lot about Roger Goodell… NFL is a joke

  16. cowboyfan45 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 5:41 pm
    Great signing Seattle
    ______________________

    It was a good signing, he balled against the cowboys. I don’t know if you recall that game, but Seattle won. Kendricks was a part time rental while KJ Wright is out with his knee injury. Hopefully he is back in a week or sooner.

  18. Not defending the guy but before everybody goes ” Wall Street” greed is good, Kendricks had his money with one of the big “houses” and his adviser happened to have information on a deal and he passed it to Kendrick as well as a few others. Kendrick admitted he knew it was wrong but he bought and sold shares anyway, hence he pleaded guilty. He never took the profits out of the account, and once questioned immediately returned the money.

    Had his supposedly professional money manager not been less than ethical he would not have ventured down the path. He never covered anything up, was completely forthcoming, and paid full restitution. He has never been in any kind of legal trouble, and in fact by all accounts is an solid citizen who has been active in the community of Cleavland.

    I point this out not because he was a victim but because the hypocrisy of the NFL knows no bounds. When they put their stamp on an NFL APPROVED money manager and he turned out to be a scam artist who bankrupted many former players did they stand up and return the money the players lost?? Did they suspend themselves? No.

    Sorry, maybe a rant but I think the guy has been unfairly characterized as some Gordon Geko, when in reality he admitted what he did and made amends and is prepared to be accountable. Owning up ain’t a bad message either.

  19. I’m good with them punishing white collar crimes but how exactly did Eli skate with zero punishment for his phony game-worn scam? Granted, he never was convicted but he settled a lawsuit out of court. Shouldn’t that have been worth at least some sort of fine, if not an outright suspension?

  20. Just because justice isn’t served all the time it doesn’t lessen the times they get it right.

    Is it late? Yeah.

    Is it correct? It is.

    New territory here. Federal crimes. Can’t blame the league for allowing themselves leeway to make the right call setting precedent for the future.

  21. Where are the “actual fans” that were defrauded by Eli’s fake memorabilia scam?

    Mykail admitted to insider trading! Suspend him now or wait until he’s in an orange jumpsuits. What’s the difference?

  26. Eli Manning commits fraud and nothing happens. Kendricks commits a victimless crime and is deprived of his loving. Hmm. Manning is white and Kendricks is black. What could possibly account for the difference in treatment?

  27. longtimefanh8tr says:
    October 2, 2018 at 5:54 pm
    Meanwhile a Congressman from WI(Collins)does this and is still running for office.

    10 0 Rate This

    NY actually, and it’s too late to take his name off the ballot. But yes, insider trading is common in Congress.

  28. I fail to see how insider trading is worse than spousal abuse or any other criminal activity — particularly with a player that has admitted guilt and offered restitution. There truly is no reasonable rhyme or reason to the NFL discipline process.

  32. So let me get this straight…..

    Rape an Uber driver: 4 games
    Beat your spouse: 4 games
    Get caught cheating: 4 games
    Use Steroids and get caught: 1-4 games
    Purposefully try and injure other players: Fines, maybe a 1 game suspension

    Trade some stocks before they devalue to not lose any money: lifetime ban

    Goodell is the biggest joke in Sports history.

  34. If Plaxico Burress and Mike Vick got another chance, I’m sure Kendricks will to.

  35. Niners are a Joke says:
    October 2, 2018 at 5:38 pm
    So what I just saw happen is every single Domestic Abuse case got a lesser ban than a guy who did some insider trading years and years ago when he was on THE EAGLES… I have no problem with a suspension for this case, but seriously to make it worse than violent crimes says a lot about Roger Goodell… NFL is a joke
    —–
    What does him being on the eagles years ago and committing this crime have to do with anything? Do you honestly think that the Seahawks should be allowed to keep him just because this happened while he was on the eagles? If anything, the Seahawks look worse because they knowingly signed a player who admitted to committing a crime. Sounds like a desperate move to me.

