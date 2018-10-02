NFL suspends Mychal Kendricks indefinitely

Getty Images

Seattle linebacker Mychal Kendricks has been suspended indefinitely as a result of his recent guilty plea to insider trading charges.

Kendricks, who was cut by the Browns after the case came to light but then signed by the Seahawks, was suspended today, according to ESPN.

Indefinite suspensions are rare, but an NFL player pleading guilty to insider trading is also rare. Most of the time, when a player is suspended, there’s a clearly defined length of the suspension and the player knows when he’ll be allowed to return. The complexity of this case apparently made the NFL decide to take its time in determining Kendricks’ future.

Given that Kendricks is facing a prison sentence in January, he may have no future. It’s unclear how long Kendricks will be behind bars, but if prison forces him to miss a season or more, it could be hard for him to get a second chance when he gets out. At age 28, he could be done in the NFL.

Kendricks played his entire six-year career with the Eagles before signing with the Browns this offseason. He played three games for the Seahawks this year.