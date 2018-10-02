Getty Images

Nick Chubb should get more carries after his performance Sunday. In fact, the rookie running back’s 105 yards and two touchdowns on three carries begs the question why he didn’t get more touches in the loss to the Raiders.

Chubb’s three carries were his only three offensive snaps of the game. Starter Carlos Hyde played 50 snaps, rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, and Duke Johnson played 29 snaps, gaining 56 yards on six touches.

It took an injury for the Browns to give Baker Mayfield his chance to play. The Browns have seen enough of Chubb to give him more playing time. Both rookies have much to learn, obviously, but their ability to make big plays can’t be discounted.

The Browns are expected to give Chubb more snaps and more touches Sunday against Baltimore.

“Unbelievable,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “He has to get some [more touches]. Hyde is playing well, but this guy is scoring touchdowns from long ways away. I was impressed. I watched those two touchdowns on tape, and they were even better than they were on the field. He ran away from some people on the first one and ran away from some people on the second one. It just looked natural and easy. He was gone. They could not touch him.

“He made a guy miss, broke a tackle. It was impressive. We have good backs. We know that. Sometimes it is going to be hit and miss where some other guy is making it happen, and then the other guy goes in and does it.”