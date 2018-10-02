Obvious friction returns to the Aaron Rodgers/Mike McCarthy relationship

Two years ago, evidence emerged of palpable dysfunction in the Aaron Rodgers-Mike McCarthy relationship, with Rodgers openly questioning the energy level on the sideline (something for which the coach is primarily responsible) and separately lamenting the absence of a sense of fear that chronic poor performance will result in a loss of employment (something for which the coach is primarily responsible). Rodgers bristled at the suggestion that his words represent proof of a problem between him and McCarthy, dubbing my effort to connect the dots “crap” not worth reading.

Well, get ready for some more crap.

On Sunday, Rodgers shared concerns about an attack that doesn’t sufficiently feature key weapons like receiver Davante Adams and tight end Jimmy Graham. The quotes point clearly and unmistakably to the game plan. Something for which the coach is primarily responsible.

This time, McCarthy opted to engage Rodgers, fighting passive-aggressive fire with passive-aggressive fire.

“Aaron’s given a lot of responsibility, and rightfully so,” McCarthy said Monday. “He’s earned that, at the line of scrimmage and during the preparation process.

Translation: If Aaron has a problem with the game plan, he should say something about it during the week; and if Aaron has a problem with the plays that are called, he should do something about it by changing the play before the snap.

The next questions for Rodgers should thus be these: What is his role in the game-planning process, and is he speaking up? What freedom does he have to call audibles, if he sees Adams or Graham in a favorable matchup?

Some will say we’re making too much of it. The truth may be that we’re not making nearly enough of it. Regardless, the 13-season relationship continues to show signs of wear and tear, and if push ever came to shove Rodgers probably isn’t the one who would be pushed or shoved out the door.

  3. It’s like watching the Kardashians fight…both parties unpleasant and unlikeable, just like their fans. Fun to watch the GB disintegrate on the field and in the club house. Second year of many coming in a row not to make the playoffs.

  4. Rodgers has earned the right to comment on the offense whenever he wants — he makes it go. Not that anyone gives a rip, but I’ve always thought MM should tithe a portion of his check to Rodgers for covering his warts year after year after year.

  6. Maybe Aaron should handle this a different way, maybe not, but it’s obvious McCarthy and the front office have been holding the team back the last several years. The overly conservative gameplan always gets on my nerves. It took him years to fire Capers. If you want any proof of what makes the team succeed, look at last year without Rodgers and with McCarthy’s hand-picked and carefully trained backup.

    And for the front office: let’s let Micah Hyde, Morgan Burnett, and Casey Hayward walk. Oops, last year we had a huge cornerback problem and this year they may as well roll with only one safety because Brice only manages to tackle his own teammates and break up interceptions.

  9. Maybe Aaron should call up the GM and ask:

    Can we get a running back? How about a wide receiver? Can we get a defense that consistently gives up 21+ points to average offenses?

    That never happens?

  11. I know it is your job Florio to make mountain out of molehills but you are making too much of it. I take everything said after a game with a grain of salt. Emotions run high.

    IMO Rodgers needs to worry about himself. He missed several throws himself and there where something like 5 dropped balls. Execution means so much more than play calling. I find it funny that the “genius” coach at this moment is always the coach with a team full of talent. McVay is the flavor of the week but once the cap catches up to him and they can’t sign everyone under the sun he too will be getting the same criticism. It is like these talking heads can’t remember anything that hasn’t happened before last month.

  13. Just another example of Rodgers deflecting blame to somebody else. He can throw the ball to whoever he wants. He can have whatever input he wants into the game plan. If he wants to feature a certain receiver, no one can stop him except the other team’s defense. The offense looked out of sorts so Rodgers blamed the coach. McCarthy is the most overrated coach in history but he’s right to push back on this one. Except for the fact that he’ll probably be fired.

  15. Rodgers could probably do whatever he wanted to out there and McCarthy pretty much would have to go with it. We know who runs that team. If McCarthy was smart he’d figure it out too and stay out of the way.

  18. “And for the front office: let’s let Micah Hyde, Morgan Burnett, and Casey Hayward walk.”
    ======

    Burnett was addition by subtraction.

    Never made plays. Ever.

  19. Just another example of Rodgers deflecting blame to somebody else.
    =====

    Look at Reids offense.. even Matt Nagy..

    He should complain loud, and lots.

  20. Uh oh! Trouble in camelot!

    1. Big Ego QB gets what he wants.
    2. Big Ego QB doesn’t realize his larger contract hurts their cap position.
    3. Big Ego QB doesn’t want to wait or a proper rebuilding on the fly after Ted Thompson spent years deep sixing that defense as the media ignored his poor work.

  23. I’d insert my post from a couple hours before this article was posted here, but I won’t. If you want to read my thoughts on this, go to the bottom post of the ‘Mike McCarthy feels good about his relationship with Aaron Rodgers’ thread👌

    #GoPackGo!

    #TitleTown

    #FocusIsOnDetroit

  27. Alan Light says:
    October 2, 2018 at 4:21 pm
    Not how a World Class organizations operate…..

    _______________________________________________________________________________________

    The Vikings world class operation has never won anything important in 57 years.

  28. This is all because Packers have wasted most of Rodgers’ career. The single biggest reason for that is Ted Thompson. He spent 8yrs prioritizing building a better D and it sank to 31st by last year. So they sack him right? No, promoted.

    Well, at least there’s a new GM! Yeah, Gutekunt comes in and offers Jordy Nelson (Rodgers favorite receiver) a league minimum salary to stay (an $8m/yr cut). Jordy in 4 games has 105yds more than Graham who the Packers are paying $10m/yr.

  29. Sounds like the media is blowing this way out of proportion. I’m not seeing anything wrong with what’s said here.

