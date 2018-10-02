Officials called five roughing the passer penalties in Week Four

Posted by Josh Alper on October 2, 2018, 10:25 AM EDT
Getty Images

After the NFL issued a statement about the roughing the passer rule last week and released a video “illustrating clear examples of permissible and impermissible contact on the quarterback,” many wondered how officials would call games during Week Four.

The Chiefs and Broncos played the final game of the week on Monday night and the answer was that they threw flags for roughing less often than they did in the first three weeks. There were five roughing the passer penalties over 15 games after 34 of them were called in the first 48 games of the year.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said that the league did not tell officials to call fewer penalties, but did ask them “to see the whole play” when assessing whether a flag should be thrown. Vincent said he believed there were multiple reasons for the change.

“Some people would say, ‘What’s the reason?'” Vincent said to Mark Maske of the Washington Post. “I would say it’s a combination of coaching points, officiating mechanics and player adjustments. It was all of those. I don’t think it was any one thing.”

The drop in flags and absence of controversy about defenders putting body weight on quarterbacks doesn’t mean the weekend was without questionable roughing calls. Raiders defensive end Arden Key was flagged after making minimal contact with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, but Vincent said Key made contact with Mayfield’s helmet and that made the call “okay” with him.

11 responses to “Officials called five roughing the passer penalties in Week Four

  4. It’s quite simple, the NFL defenders this week stopped crashing right on top of the QB. Von Miller executed it perfectly by throwing him down and letting the QB fall rather than jumping up in a Superfly Death Leap. And lo and behold Miller didn’t get injured in the process.

    People need to adjust already that this is a sport built on proving who can display the most skill and talent to take someone down, not a competition on who can injure the most opponents.

  5. Ok Vince how bout the one thrown on Lawson in the Bengals / Falcons game? Matt Ryan was pushed into Lawson by another defender. If you saw it you know what I mean. Ryan didn’t even go down!

  6. Just wait till Thursday when the NFL hands out fines. How many of them will result in fines for these defenders? Easy way to determine if the calls were legit.

  8. nothing is destroying the game faster than over zealous refs. let the guys play & only call the egregious stuff. it’s simple..

  9. Its gotta be tough to play defense with one hand tied behind your back. How many 400 yard passing games so far this year? You can’t hit Quarterbacks, you can’t hit Receivers. This is the way the league wants it because they think the fans want 45-42 shootouts every week. This fan likes Defense. Those days are gone.

  10. There was one ridiculous roughing the passer call against, who else, the Lions when Prescott went down, then stood up and no one heard a whistle, then he got pushed to the ground by a Lions DE, nothing violent mind you. My concern with the way Rushers are going at QB’s is they are all going for strip sacks now. I wonder what rule will come in when the first star QB gets his shoulder, arm or wrist broken/wrenched by a ‘vicious’ hack? Excessive use of strip sacking? No Slashing or hacking moves allowed?

  11. Didn’t see the other 4 but I can tell you the one against Lawson on the Bengals was completely bogus.

