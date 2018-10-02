Panthers agree to three-year extension with Michael Palardy

Getty Images

Barring something unforeseen, the Panthers won’t need to be in the market for a punter for a while.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have extended punter Michael Palardy‘s contract through the 2021 season. Palardy was set to become a restricted free agent after the 2018 season came to an end.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the deal has a total value of $7.52 million.

This is Palardy’s third season with the Panthers. He joined the team after Andy Lee was injured in 2016 and has stayed put after bouncing between seven teams since entering the league in 2014.

The Panthers are the only one of those teams to employ Palardy in the regular season. He has posted a net average of 41.1 yards per kick to this point in his career. He set a franchise record for net punting average during the 2017 season.