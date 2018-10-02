Pat Shurmur says Giants offensive approach wasn’t tentative against Saints

Getty Images

The Giants lost 33-18 to the Saints last Sunday and they’ve now gone 37 games, including the postseason, without scoring at least 30 points in a game.

One of the things keeping them from lighting up the scoreboard this year is a lack of deep passes. Eli Manning has continued the trend of recent seasons of emphasizing short passes and checkdowns that bolster his completion percentage while leading to lines like the 31-of-41 for 255 yards that he managed against the Saints.

There’s been debate about whether all the short passes represent an inability to get players open or an unwillingness to try for big plays. On WFAN Tuesday, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said the game plan wasn’t build around dumping the ball off at the earliest opportunity.

“It wasn’t that we didn’t want to be aggressive,” Shurmur said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “There are different ways to be aggressive. … It wasn’t a tentative approach. The way it played out it may have appeared that way.”

Manning followed his head coach on the radio and said he doesn’t think he’s throwing “quick checkdowns.” Manning believes he’s doing the smart thing by avoiding unnecessary risks.

“If that’s what they’re giving you you gotta take those things,” Manning said.

The Saints defense was lit up by the Buccaneers and Falcons in the opening weeks of the season, so it’s hard not to see the Giants’ inability to do the same as a reason for concern about the state of the offense a quarter of the way through the season. Manning said on Tuesday that he believes the unit is close to better things and they’ll have to come sooner rather than later to avoid a season that looks a lot like the 3-13 one they went through in 2017.