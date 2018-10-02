Patrick Mahomes is completing plenty of passes — with both hands

Getty Images

Having already made football look easy in the first month of the season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appears intent on finding new challenges.

Monday against the Broncos, that included making a key play left-handed. This is where we note, because we are professional writers, that Mahomes is not left-handed.

While being chased out of the pocket on what would become their game-winning drive, Mahomes converted a first down by throwing a 6-yard pass on third-and 5 with his non-dominant hand to Tyreek Hill.

“They never encourage that,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “But at the same time, as long as you complete it and you get the first down, they’re fine with that.”

Teammates are still amazed by some of the throws he makes, but changing hands added a chapter to the lore.

“I’ve never seen a quarterback who is right-handed throw the ball left-handed,” Hill said. “Pat actually throws [left-handed] better than me, and I’m left-handed.”

“Most guys are told not to do that,” Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman said. “Then he goes out there and executes it and it’s, ‘OK, I guess you can do that.’

“At this point, we should just trust him and know that he won’t put us in a bad situation. He’ll just find a way to get the ball to an open receiver.”

At this point, we should accept that Mahomes is capable of just about anything. And with 14 touchdowns, no interceptions, a 126.5 passer rating and a 4-0 record, who is to argue?