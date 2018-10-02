Rams replacing Sam Ficken with Cairo Santos

Getty Images

The Rams are waiving kicker Sam Ficken and signing Cairo Santos, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The job is temporary until Greg Zuerlein is ready to return, and the veteran kicker appears close to returning.

Zuerlein went 4-for-5 on his field-goal attempts and made all three PATs in the season opener before injuring his groin in pregame warmups in Week Two. Punter Johnny Hekker handled kickoffs and kicked a 20-yard field goal and an extra point for the Rams against the Cardinals.

Ficken, 25, kicked for the Rams the past two games but made only one of three field-goal attempts and all 10 of his extra points.

Ficken originally signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State in 2016. He also had a stint with the Chiefs.

But Ficken had never kicked in a regular-season game until replacing Zuerlein last season after Zuerlein went on injured reserve. Ficken made two of three field goals and four of five extra points in two regular-season games before making both field-goal attempts and an extra point in the postseason.

In 51 games with the Chiefs and two with the Bears, Santos has made 127 of 132 extra points and 90-of-107 field goals.