Rob Gronkowski (ankle) absent from practice on Tuesday

Getty Images

The ankle injury that knocked Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski out of Sunday’s 38-7 win over the Dolphins has been downplayed, with no obvious indication that he’ll potentially miss Thursday night’s game against the Colts. But he could, as evidenced by the fact that he missed practice on Tuesday.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Gronkowski was not seen at the outset of Tuesday’s walk-through practice, two days before the short-week visit from the Colts.

Playing time and performance is important for Gronkowski this year, given that he has $1 million in per-game roster bonuses ($62,500 per game) and $3.3 million in incentives tied to playing time, catches, yards, and touchdowns.