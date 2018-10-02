Roster exemption issue looms over Le’Veon Bell’s return

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell plans to return to the team in Week Seven. Before he signs his franchise tender, there’s one specific issue of business that may need to be addressed.

If the Steelers apply for a two-week roster exemption for Bell, the Steelers and Bell will be required to agree in writing regarding his compensation for those two weeks, before he signs the tender. The labor deal, which sets forth that procedure, says nothing about resolving any disagreement that may arise regarding the question of whether Bell should get his full $855,000 even if he’s not on the active roster for two weeks.

So the two sides will either work it out, or they won’t. And if the Steelers tell Bell that: (1) they intend to put him on the roster exempt list for two weeks; and (2) they will only pay him, for example, 25 percent of what he’s due to make, Bell may decide not to sign the tender, after all.

It’s an important issue to keep in mind, now that Bell has made clear that he’ll be blinking, in two weeks. Over the next two weeks, Bell and the Steelers will have to figure out a small detail that could end up being a big deal, if the Steelers decide to drive a hard bargain with Bell.

  3. Given how badly the Steelers need Bell back on the field w/ their post season hopes hinging on his return I highly doubt they’ll play hardball with him, they’ll pony up the money. If they don’t decide and decide to haggle over a few dollars w/ him they deserve to miss the post-season then & if they were to fight over compensation with Bell they risk seriously ticking off the other veterans on that team who want to win primarily AB & their 37yr old QB who doesnt have many post seasons left ahead of him in his career.

  4. Every time I try to like Bell again, he does something that shows me he does not care about winning a championship this year and says things he really does not mean. He said he could play football “tomorrow”, wants to win a championship and wants to retire a Steeler. If that is truly the case, why doesn’t he report RIGHT NOW instead of sitting out another couple games? He has missed the entire preseason and 1/4 of the season so he missed all those carries he was worried about, and surely the Steelers could use his help to right the ship. But no, instead he wants to sit another couple games and watch his teammates work without him. He probably could have gotten some positive PR if for example he said he is tired of sitting and wants to come in and help the team win, and come in to try to play some this weekend. But him saying he is coming in after 2 more games when it might be too late to salvage the season for the Steelers, who apparently have to score over 30 points a game to cover for a horrible defense and who need a more balanced offensive attack to do that, shows he really could care less about winning and is only worried about himself and the money. So all his talk about wanting to win, wanting to stay with the Steelers, etc, is all BS.

  5. Bell is daring the Steelers to pull the offer. What other reason would there be for him to announce his intention to report in, I guess, 3 weeks?

  8. I predict the 1-14-1 Steelers will sign Bell for $100 million guaranteed over the next two years with the additional promise that Bell only has to play home games, he gets a private jet, and Mike Tomlin has to cut his grass.

  10. Ben looks lost without his RB1 in the backfield with him, the current run game is averaging 20 yards a game and their defense is so bad they have to score 30 points to have any realistic chance at winning a game–all signs point to one glaring need and I don’t think even the most obtuse of observers can deny that now.

  11. Le’Veon likes his money
    He makes a lot they say
    Spends his days counting
    In a garage by the motorway.

    Le’Veon will soon be selling cartoon balloons in town.

  12. I feel bad for the player that has worked his butt off and gave everything he had to the team that will eventually have to be let go to make room for this guy.

  13. I don’t see how this is Bell blinking. He has to sign the tender by week 10 to get credit for this year and ensure the Steelers don’t try a tag him again using the second year tag numbers. If he came back week 10 and the team uses the 2 week roster exemption on him then he might not get the number of requisite weeks to avoid getting the second year tag again.

    The purpose of Bell not signing the tag before the season was to:

    1. Hopefully have them pull the tag so he could become a free agent
    2. If that doesn’t work preserve his body in preparation for free agency next year by missing games.
    3. Put as much on field pressure on the team as possible just so they truly understand his value which he felt they took for granted.

    This is only business. And the games, we are brothers, all that sentimental stuff can remain on hold until business is taken care of.

    Maybe Bell learn how to take care of business by watching ownership lock out players last CBA not because they were losing money but because they wanted a bigger percentage of the revenue after signing that blockbuster tv contract. For some reason I didn’t see fans up in arms blaming owners for locking out the players and potentially cancelling games. In fact for some strange reason they blamed the players for being locked out and even went so far as to call it a “strike”. Fans. SMH.

  14. “The man deserves to be paid… period.”

    Exactly how is 855k a week “not getting paid” SMH

  15. Le’Veon, Levon likes his money!!!!Same old song. I like that he gets paid for the bye week and the beat goes on. Steelers are dumb tight wads they have already screwed this up. Sign him trade him for a 3rd rounder and hope to get a comp 3rd rounder. They have already passed the point of no return. Now with the Bengals and Ravens getting better they won’t make the playoffs this year. Patriot’s fan LMAO!!!!

  18. You people have a very difficult time distinguishing between your lives and what’s best for this guy. He might be an all time great RB and how many paydays will be receive throughout his career? The answer is 1, he will get paid ONCE, and he deserves to get his. How many of you are willing to work for a fraction of your worth? The answer to that is NONE OF YOU, so, how can you judge this guy for doing the same thing just because it’s on a larger scale? Did you see what just happened to earl thomas? I can’t believe he is willing to report after that, he’s making a business decision & risk to attain his free agency.

  19. So in essence, they can stick it to him. I think at this point the Steelers are done for him. They aren’t going to pay him what he wants–I don’t blame them–so they know he won’t be on the team next year so why should they do anything to cater to him. They can do what they want and if he doesn’t like it then he can just not sign the tender. Which means this goes on another year and Bell will likely repeat this next year. He’s not getting any younger. The Steelers hold all the cards now–not Bell–since they have already resigned to losing him. I bet Bell never thought about that did he?

  20. Question for Florio:

    I read where the Steelers would still retain the right to match any offer for Bell in 2019 assuming he signs the tag before they would rescind it.

    If that’s true, is that a trade-able part of a deal. A team could have Bell for rest of ’18 and know they at least have the last bite of the apple in ’19 and if that is true, teams might be reluctant to load up on Bell knowing his current team has that right?

  21. You all are a bunch of morons, getting on Bell for holding out. I don’t even like the guy but you need to look at it from Bell’s perspective. He’s an employee of a company that clearly values his services, but that won’t pay him what he’s worth. He can’t negotiate with other companies, and if he gets injured in the meantime, it affects his ability to make the same amount of money. How is he different from a factory worker or coal miner who’s trying to earn what he can before a workplace accident makes him unable to work? Next time you ask for a raise to get paid commensurate with your abilities, I hope your boss calls you a selfish prick and says “you make plenty of money to live, deal with it. why are you disrespecting us by asking for more money?” the difference is you can go find a new job to get better pay; Bell is stuck in Pittsburgh. I think you’d ALL do the same thing if put in his situation.

  23. Did the man produce? Yes
    Did he fulfill the terms of his contract? Yes
    Is it now a business decision for him and any team that wants to pay him? Yes

    So why is everybody walking around with tight panties? On your job once your employment contract is up, you get paid what you think you’re worth or you walk. Why can’t he do the same?

  24. All the peeps who support Bell’s position must support the position that any player in the last year of his deal that feels they have out-performed their contract is justified in holding out for a new deal.

  27. Those of you claiming “we” are a bunch of morons for getting on Bell for holding out, take a look at the contract offer the Steelers offered Bell this offseason. This contract that he turned down would have had him being paid yearly twice as much as the next highest paid RB in the entire league. Sadly, RB is no longer considered a high profile position that deserves a high percentage of the salary cap. That sucks for Bell, but Pitt offered him way more than a fair offer and he not only turned it down, but now he’s costing the Steelers regular season games and potentially a playoff spot. This hold out will not end well for Bell. What team does Bell honestly think will give him more than what Pittsburgh already offered him?

  28. I wonder if many of you actually watch the games? It’s obvious that the Steelers NEED Le’Veon. He brings an entirely different defensive scheme to the table. I can’t believe Steelers fans don’t see this. He’s too much of a headache? Well, if they don’t start winning, Antonio is going to want out too. He has stated numerous times that he only cares about winning, at this point in his career. Be careful what you wish for.

