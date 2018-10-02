Safety T.J. Green says he’s signed with Seahawks

Getty Images

Former Indianapolis Colts safety T.J. Green said in a tweet that he has signed with the Seattle Seahawks after a workout with the team on Tuesday.

Green was one of three players to workout for Seattle on Tuesday, per Adam Caplan of Sirius XM NFL Radio. The Seahawks also worked out safety Eddie Pleasant and defensive end Hau'oli Kikaha, who played his college football at the University of Washington.

Green had been given an injury settlement and released off injured reserve by the Colts in early September. He had injured his hamstring in a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers in August. Green appeared in 31 games with 11 starts for the Colts over the last two seasons. He recorded 88 tackles with three passes defended over that span.

He was a second-round pick of the Colts in 2016, selected by then General Manager Ryan Grigson, who is now a consultant with Seattle.

Green helps add depth to the safety position for Seattle after losing Earl Thomas for the rest of the season to a fractured tibia sustained in Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. Thomas was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Seattle will still need to find roster replacements for tight end Willy Dissly and linebacker Mychal Kendricks. Dissly tore his patella tendon and is out for the year while Kendricks has been suspended indefinitely for his insider trading conviction.