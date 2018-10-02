Saints cut Brandon Tate

Getty Images

The Saints released returner Brandon Tate on Tuesday. The team did not have a corresponding move but needs a spot to activate running back Mark Ingram from the suspended list.

New Orleans re-signed Tate last week, and he played four special teams snaps. Tate had three punt returns for 15 yards.

Tate, 30, originally signed with the Saints in July. The team cut him out of the preseason.

He visited the Patriots before the Saints re-signed him last week.

New England drafted Tate in the third round in 2009. He has 71 receptions for 1,099 yards and seven touchdowns in his NFL career but has had more impact in the return game with 7,814 returns and three touchdowns while playing for the Patriots, Bengals, Bills and Saints.

The Saints made several moves on the practice squad, releasing offensive tackle Rick Leonard, tight end Deon Yelder, quarterback J.T. Barrett and cornerback Arrion Springs. They signed defensive back Darius Hillary, defensive back Chris Lammons, guard Will Holden and wide receiver Tanner McEvoy.