AP

The Seahawks placed safety Earl Thomas and tight end Will Dissly on injured reserve Tuesday. They did not announce corresponding moves.

Thomas fractured his left tibia during Sunday’s victory over the Cardinals. It was the same bone he broke in 2016.

Thomas made three interceptions and five pass breakups in what is expected to be his final season in Seattle.

Dissly will have surgery after injuring his patellar tendon Sunday.

The rookie made eight catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns.