Steelers put safety Nat Berhe on injured reserve

The Steelers shuffled their secondary Tuesday, and added some cornerback depth.

According to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers are putting safety Nat Berhe on injured reserve, and filling his roster spot by promoting cornerback Brian Allen from the practice squad.

Berhe, a core special teams player, suffered a pectoral injury.

Allen was their fifth-round pick last year, and played 10 games for them last year, but was released in final cuts this year and added back to the practice squad.