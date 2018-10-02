Tom Brady, Drew Brees could both join the 500-touchdown club this week

Getty Images

Only two players in NFL history have thrown for 500 touchdown passes. By Monday, there may be four players in NFL history who have thrown for 500 touchdown passes.

Tom Brady and Drew Brees are both poised to join the 500-touchdown club, which currently consists of Peyton Manning, who retired with an NFL-record 539 touchdown passes, and Brett Favre, who threw 508 touchdown passes.

Brady, who has 497 career touchdown passes, plays on Thursday night against the Colts. Brees, who has 496 career touchdown passes, plays on Monday night against Washington. So a three-touchdown game for Brady and a four-touchdown game for Brees will put both of them at 500 career touchdowns.

Both Brady and Brees seem likely to break Manning’s record, probably some time early in the 2019 season.